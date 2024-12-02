Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NTRSO stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

