Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

