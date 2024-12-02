Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 798 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.30. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

