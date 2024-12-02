Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.32 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $232.93 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

