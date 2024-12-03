Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.04) to GBX 1,600 ($20.25) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.41) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.86).

GSK Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at GSK

Shares of GSK stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,341.50 ($16.98). 4,419,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,011. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.44. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.08).

In other GSK news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,051 ($25.96) per share, with a total value of £9,147.46 ($11,577.60). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 7,150 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,671 ($126,149.85). In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,038. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

