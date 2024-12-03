Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 1,225,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 993% from the average daily volume of 112,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
Newcrest Mining Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.
About Newcrest Mining
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
