MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

