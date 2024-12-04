Q1 Earnings Forecast for Blue Bird Issued By DA Davidson

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Bird in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s FY2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $41.72 on Monday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

