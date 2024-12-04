What is William Blair’s Forecast for Pinstripes Q3 Earnings?

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinstripes in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinstripes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pinstripes’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNST. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Pinstripes Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of PNST stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinstripes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinstripes in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Pinstripes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.