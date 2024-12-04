What is William Blair’s Forecast for Pinstripes Q3 Earnings?

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinstripes in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinstripes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pinstripes’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PNST. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Pinstripes Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of PNST stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinstripes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new position in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pinstripes in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinstripes in the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
Pinstripes Company Profile
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
