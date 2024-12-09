PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,447 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 6.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 1.25% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 617,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 355,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter.

TCAF stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

