Retail Stocks To Research – February 04th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are publicly traded companies that operate in the retail sector, selling goods and services directly to consumers. Investors buy and sell shares of these companies on the stock market with the expectation of earning a return on their investment through capital appreciation or dividends. The performance of retail stocks is influenced by various factors such as consumer spending trends, economic conditions, and competition within the retail industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $386.32. 37,034,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,543,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.65. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.18, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.64. 25,915,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,029,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $411.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,053,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.21. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,184,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,062,387. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.92. 21,746,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,443. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

See Also