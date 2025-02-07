Archer Investment Corp Has $136,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

