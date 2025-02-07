Utility Stocks To Research – February 04th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, gas, and water to the public. These companies typically operate in regulated industries and often pay stable dividends to their shareholders. Utility stocks are known for their defensive qualities, as they tend to be less volatile compared to other sectors, making them attractive to investors seeking steady income and lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,034,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,543,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 189.18, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $405.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.65. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.51. 1,174,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,463. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $389.29 and a 12 month high of $491.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,014,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,348,461. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

