Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,650. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. Encompass Health has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Encompass Health by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

