Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra set a $171.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

RL opened at $271.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.15. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

