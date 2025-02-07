Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading 3.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Banca Mediolanum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7859 per share. This is a boost from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

