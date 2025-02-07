Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Shares Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.70 and last traded at $156.70. 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

