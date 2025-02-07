Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Trading Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.80. 3,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($1.37). Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.43% and a net margin of 850.30%.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

