Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.87. Approximately 44,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 38,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Premium Income Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About Premium Income

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

