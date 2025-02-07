Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 19,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

