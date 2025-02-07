WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.04 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.04 ($0.42). Approximately 99,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 371,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.44).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.61. The stock has a market cap of £20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

