Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 35.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 35.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 258,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 130,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

