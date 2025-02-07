Goldwind Science And Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Goldwind Science And Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

