Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 26,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Benchmark Metals Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.
About Benchmark Metals
Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Metals
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.