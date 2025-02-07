Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 26,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

