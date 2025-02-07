Southport Acquisition (NYSE:PORT) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01. 146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 81 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to acquire businesses in the field of financial software with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southport Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southport Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.