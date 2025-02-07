CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, Zacks reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 38.47%.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CLSK. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

