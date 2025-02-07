Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.240-2.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.2 billion-$309.2 billion.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $252.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.19 and its 200 day moving average is $180.33.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.