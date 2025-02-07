Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

