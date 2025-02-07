DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 56.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

