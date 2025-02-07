CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $65.06 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGS. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.