Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

