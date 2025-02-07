Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

