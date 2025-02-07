Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COM opened at $28.85 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

