Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 84,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

