Barrett & Company Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after buying an additional 1,165,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after purchasing an additional 395,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.