Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 18.8% – Time to Sell?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,381,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,109% from the average daily volume of 114,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Japan Gold Trading Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

About Japan Gold

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.