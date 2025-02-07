Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $243.35 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

