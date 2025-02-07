Socha Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $180.01 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

