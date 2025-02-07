Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 206.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 215,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $84.66.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

