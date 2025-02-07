WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16, Zacks reports. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.650-15.250 EPS.

WEX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 165,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,398. WEX has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

