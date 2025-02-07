WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16, Zacks reports. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.500 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.650-15.250 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The stock had a trading volume of 165,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,398. WEX has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58.
In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
