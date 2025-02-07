William Allan Corp Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Allan Corp trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $411.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

