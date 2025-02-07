Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,902 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Victory Capital makes up about 0.9% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 113.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,446,000 after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 29.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

