Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 35,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 53,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Valneva worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.