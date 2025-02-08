Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 35,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 53,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valneva
Valneva Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Valneva worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Read More
