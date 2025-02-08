Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 2,392 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.6 %
Waste Connections stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
