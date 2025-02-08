Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $40.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE HASI opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $36.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

