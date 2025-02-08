Arcataur Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 49,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 194,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.04.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

