Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,721 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF makes up about 3.7% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Harbor International Compounders ETF worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.93. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

