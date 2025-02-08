D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,429 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 495,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 169,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 229.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 444,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Price Performance

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.