CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

CRWD stock opened at $421.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $431.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.66, a P/E/G ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

