SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

DIA stock opened at $443.12 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

